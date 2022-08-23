Importation of cloven-hoofed animals from Botswana suspended

The Directorate of Veterinary Services under the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform has suspended imports of cloven-hoofed animals and their products including other potentially infectious materials from Botswana following suspicion of a Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak, a notice released on Monday stated.

According to the notice, imports of all FMD susceptible animals, their raw products, and other potentially infectious materials such as straw, forage, lucerne, and other livestock feed from Botswana have been suspended with immediate effect until further notice.

Botswana has imposed a countrywide movement standstill of all FMD susceptible animals and their raw products including their exports to other countries.

The Directorate of Veterinary Services meanwhile said all previously issued Veterinary Import permits are hereby canceled and re-called while IN transit of raw livestock products and livestock feed through Botswana intended for Namibia or IN transit Namibia is allowed provided that transporting vehicles are sealed in the respective exporting countries and the seals remain intact while conveying through Botswana.