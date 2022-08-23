Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 29 August 2022

Aug 29, 2022

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Transfer from Omatako Dam took place with small pumps for online uses only, and transfer from Swakoppoort to Von Bach Dam started on 18 Aug 2022.

**Since 18 July 2022, water was being transferred from Otjivero Main to Tilda Viljoen.

 

