Maiden Windhoek market to kick off Friday

To celebrate and promote the economic and artistic vibrancy of Windhoek, the City of Windhoek (CoW) will hold a first-ever Windhoek Market on Friday, 2 September, and Saturday, 3 September in the city’s central business district.

The well-known Zoo Park, Post Street Mall, and sections of Independence Avenue in-between will be transformed into a bustling, temporary street-front retail space for local, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and participating corporate companies.

The participating enterprises and up-and-coming artists will have the opportunity to promote their unique, local products and services, network with peers, and explore opportunities to innovate, grow and increase their value propositions.

For residents, visitors, and tourists it is an opportunity to spend some time together in a festive, outdoor atmosphere at the start of spring and enjoy the diversity of Windhoek’s culinary offerings and quality, local entertainment – including arts and crafts – in a safe, family-friendly environment. The Windhoek Market is an initiative by the CoW’s Department of Economic Development and Community Services.

The City of Windhoek plans to grow the event to make it a regular fixture on Windhoek’s social calendar to create effective platforms to showcase and support our local industries and unique artistic and cultural identity for the benefit and enjoyment of all our residents and visitors.

Approximately 105 vendors and exhibitors will participate in the first Windhoek Market.

This includes 23 food vendors; 11 arts and crafts exhibitors; eight confectionary traders; eight non-alcoholic sellers; five fresh, farm product vendors; five second-hand item traders; and 42 so-called mix-variety traders (trading in for example cosmetics, hair products etcetera).

The Windhoek Market will kick off at 9h00 on Friday morning, 2 September 2022, and continue until 22h30 with the day’s activities culminating in exciting music shows by well-known South-African singer, George Longane, and our very own Ethnix.

On Saturday the event will open at 9h00 for the public and continue until 17h00. Throughout the event residents will be able to join in a variety of activities like Zumba, yoga, spinning, and ballroom dancing to name but a few.

The City Police and NAMPOL will ensure the safety of the public during the event. To keep residents informed of all the exciting happenings, two local radio stations will conduct live outside broadcasts from the Windhoek Market on both Friday and Saturday respectively and residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the CoW’s social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) for regular updates. We invite all residents and visitors to the capital city to join us at the first Windhoek Market on 2 and 3 September 2022 and enjoy the start of spring in true Windhoek style.

For more details about the Windhoek Market, please contact the CoW Events Coordinator, Estelle Hein, at 061 – 290 3694 ([email protected]) or CoW Corporate Communication at 061 – 290 3797 ([email protected]).