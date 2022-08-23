N$18 million investment for vastly expanded Agra branch in Outjo

The expanded Agra branch in Outjo re-opened just before Heroes Day with much fanfare, special promotions for all customers and raffle prizes for the Outjo community. The new branch is nearly three times bigger than the old premises, and the investment totalled nearly N$19 million.

At the relaunch, Agra Properties General Manager, Henning Tiemann, said “Agra believes in Namibia, we believe in agriculture and we believe in showing that we are committed to the greater community through bricks and mortar investments.”

The complex comprises a retail branch of 1158 square metre, a 231 square metre mezzanine floor, a feed store of just over 800 square metre, another warehouse of 567 square metre and a large salt shed of 132 square metre.

Agra Chief Executive, Arnold Klein, said “In any developing country, it is imperative that the top businesses reinvest back into the local economy, not only to stimulate micro economies at community level, but also to provide critical access to essential products and services in rural areas.”

Lending gravitas to the re-opening of the Agra branch in Outjo, from the left, Graeme Schaefer, Coenie Potgieter, Arnold Klein (Agra Chief Executive), Flip de Bruyn and Tobie Barlow.