COVID-19 vaccination proof, PCR test result requirement at entry for foreigners scraped off

The Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula last week said people visiting Namibia will no longer be required to produce a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test result at the ports of entry.

Shangula said in a statement that the current epidemiological situation no longer supports the retention of this requirement.

‘Consequently, the entry requirement into Namibia by foreign travelers of vaccination license and a negative PCR test result has been scrapped,” he said.

The ministry last month decided to cease daily updates on COVID-19 and replaced them with weekly reports on Thursdays.

Shangula added that the weekly COVID-19 updates will be discontinued immediately, given that COVID-19 cases have exponentially decreased.

 

