Issuing of downstream petroleum licenses temporarily suspended

Posted by | Aug 29, 2022 |

The Ministry of Mines and Energy has decided to suspend the issuance of petrol licenses as wholesale and retail markets are highly saturated with permits, an official said last week.

“This situation has created problems that ultimately have led to high fuel prices in the country,” ministerial spokesperson, Andreas Simon said in a statement.

According to Simon, the moratorium is effective from the date of the notice, 25 August.

“The ministry will not accept applications for new fuel retail sites and wholesale licenses nationwide until further notice, however, we will make an exception for applications for fuel consumer installation certificates and any other license amendments,” he added

Meanwhile, at the end of July Namibia extended the temporary reduction of fuel tax levies, to create stability and ensure the security of fuel supply in the country.

 

