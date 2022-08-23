Not all heroes wear capes – Capricorn Group celebrates with community heroes

A group of more than 30 Capricorn Group employees, in their role as Changemakers, on Thursday recognized and celebrated different community heroes, the project leaders, and volunteers from various community projects, centres and organisations by hosting a special day ahead of Heroes’ Day on 26 August.

Capricorn Group employees in their role as Changemakers had a chance to pay it forward to the community heroes by carrying out planned activities such as team challenges, game interactions, sharing meals, and packing and distributing care packages.

The day was filled with much fun, laughter, and appreciation as Changemakers and community heroes shared conversations, team activities, and meals in celebration of Heroes’ Day.

“Our Changemaker programme has built a solid reputation for the Group as a Connector of Positive Change within our communities, and we are happy to be able to give back today. As we reflect on the heroic deed of individuals who helped us attain nationhood, we also take time to celebrate the invaluable contribution of our community heroes to society,” said Marlize Horn, Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs and Executive Officer: Capricorn Foundation.

Imago Dei CEO, Zack Pienaar also thanked Capricorn Group for their act of kindness, and for the overwhelmingly positive energy of the day.

“If asked to define a ‘hero’, many of us will include qualities like kind, considerate, selfless, and going beyond the call of duty. And those qualities define our caregivers, workers, and volunteers who have dedicated themselves to improving society.” he added.

The Group encouraged more companies to keep supporting the good initiatives of organisations across the country.