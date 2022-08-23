GIPF to offer services at the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced this week that it would be back at the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair from 26 August to 1 September and also noted that it will hold two workshops on 29 and 30 August.

According to the Fund, GIPF will be situated in the Queen’s Hall stalls number 90 to 96 and will be offering GIPF-related services such as biometrics enrollment, pension inquiries, provision of retirement advice, provision of benefits statements, income statements, and the submission of required outstanding documents.

Moreover, the Fund said it will host two pre-retirement workshops at the Trade Fair Centre from 13h30 to 18h00 on the selected dates. The pre-retirement workshops are for preparing GIPF members between the ages of 53 and 59 years who are planning to go on early retirement. The workshops will address GIPF benefits, PSEMAS medical aid benefits, and retirement planning and will include individual consultations.

The GIPF Marketing Services Manager, Amos Kambonde, revealed that the Fund believes that increased stakeholder engagement has a positive impact on service delivery. “Thus, in an effort to achieve service excellence, the Fund has prioritized member engagement through extensive member education outreach programmes,” he added.

He said the recently launched biometric enrollment system would also be a key feature at the Fund’s stand at the trade fair.

He added: “We, therefore, urge all our pensioners, spouses, and children who receive a monthly income from the GIPF to visit the GIPF stall to get enrolled. Enrolment is crucial as it ensures that members continue to receive their monthly income without any disruption.”

Meanwhile, Kambonde noted that GIPF would like to reassure all members that during the enrolment period, which would end on 28 February 2023, members will continue to receive the benefits uninterrupted. He, however, said members are highly advised to enroll.

“Pensioners and other annuitants in the North are kindly reminded that the Biometric enrolment process will continue at the four GIPF offices in Eenhana, Outapi, Oshakati, and Ondangwa,” he noted, adding kindly note that GIPF Satellite offices at Grootfontein, Opuwo and Nkurenkuru will not be enrolling during this initial phase.

According to Kambonde, these offices will be served by their mobile teams, and those schedules will be announced in the media in due course. He urged members to keep abreast with the Fund’s social media platforms to keep abreast with the Fund’s latest news.