Ten finalists to put their culinary skills to the test at the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off at the Ongwediva Trade Fair

Ten finalists from all corners of the country will have a chance to compete and showcase their entrepreneurship skills before a large audience at the Nedbank Namibia Kapana Cook-Off 2022 final round which will take place at the Ongwediva Trade Fair on 27 August.

To date, Nedbank Namibia has committed more than N$3 million to the organisation of the national competition, which supports the growth of small enterprises and honors authentic local cuisine.

Nedbank’s participation at the trade fair forms part of at least 350 exhibitors from various economic sectors, both locally and internationally, who, according to organisers, are expected to showcase their products and services at the trade fair.

Ultimately, having the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off final round at the Ongwediva Trade Fair will give the finalists a chance to create networks. This is because the Ongwediva Trade Fair organisers have lined up business networking events, seminars, and workshops, with the emphasis on resurrecting the local economy and propelling economic growth.

Now in its 8th year, this year’s edition was launched on 29 April, where 534 aspiring entrepreneurs had a chance to showcase their culinary skills.

The coastal participant who won the competition in Swakopmund and will compete for the grand prize are Laura Egumbo, Asenath Vetamunisa, and Nelago Nghinalune. They made it to the final from a total of 169 people who participated in the coastal tour in May.

Egumbo and Vetamunisa will be hoping that the finals at Ongwediva Trade Fair will be a lucky charm as they both have been to several finals already. Nelago, at 17 years old, could become the youngest winner ever of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition grand prize.

The central area will be represented by Modestu Fenivamwe, Ester Silas, Hasheni Mandume, and Simiso Nkomo. They triumphed against 175 competitors during the central round, which was held in Windhoek on 11 June.

Fenivamwe is part of a local kapana vendor – Cuzens Kapana. He is competing and making it to the finals for the second time. He finished in second place in the 2021 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off edition.

Simiso is part of Purple Fig cooking school. Its curriculum serves students who are more practically inclined.

Ebben-Ezzer Amuyangle, Johannes Haulondjamba, and Cleopatra Shipanga will be hoping to use home-ground advantage for the finals after the trio emerged victorious from a pool of 190 challengers who participated in the northern round at Ongwediva on 15 June.

Johannes will be attempting to take advantage of the knowledge he acquired from competing in last year’s finals, where he came in third.

The first prize for the 2022 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition will walk away with a mobile Kapana Kitchen trailer. The winner will also be awarded a Nedbank account with N$10,000 and a Bakpro Vetkoek voucher to the value of N$5,000.

The second prize winner receives a Nedbank account containing N$7,000 and a Bakpro Vetkoek voucher to the value of N$3,000. A Nedbank account with N$5,000 and a Bakpro Vetkoek voucher to the value of N$2,000 will be handed to the third prize winner.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-off is organized in collaboration with Bakpro and the Namibian Chefs Association. This year also sees the addition of Agra Namibia as a sponsor.