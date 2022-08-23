Ten finalists to put their culinary skills to the test at the Nedbank Kapana Cook-off in Ongwediva

Ten finalists from all corners of the country will have a chance to compete and showcase their entrepreneurship skills before a large audience at the Nedbank Kapana Cook-off 2022 final round which will take place at the Ongwediva Trade Fair on 27 August.

Ultimately, having the competition’s final round at the fair gives the finalists a chance to create networks. This is because the Ongwediva Trade Fair organisers have lined up business networking events, seminars, and workshops, with the emphasis on resurrecting the local economy and propelling economic growth.

Now in its 8th year, this year’s edition was launched on 29 April, where 534 aspiring entrepreneurs had a chance to showcase their culinary talent.

The coastal participant who won the competition in Swakopmund and will compete for the grand prize are Laura Egumbo, Asenath Vetamunisa, and Nelago Nghinalune. They made it to the final from a total of 169 people who participated in the coastal tour in May.

The central area will be represented by Modestu Fenivamwe, Ester Silas, Hasheni Mandume, and Simiso Nkomo. They triumphed against 175 competitors during the central round, which was held in Windhoek on 11 June.

Ebben-Ezzer Amuyangle, Johannes Haulondjamba, and Cleopatra Shipanga will be hoping to use home-ground advantage for the finals after the trio emerged victorious from a pool of 190 challengers who participated in the northern round at Ongwediva on 15 June.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-off is organized in collaboration with Bakpro and the Namibian Chefs Association. This year also sees Agra entering as a sponsor.