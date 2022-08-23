MOGADA mobile tournament slated for early September

MOGADA in collaboration with the Namibia Electronic Sports Association (NESA) will be hosting the first ever CoD Mobile Tournament on 3 September at the Deo Gloria Center, Schlettwein Street, Pioneers Park, Windhoek.

What started off as a fundraising event, will morph into the blueprint for what will be an annual gaming event, dubbed, MOGADA.

This first event is starting off small, with only a single mobile competition, but the organisers have big plans to expand and build on the event in years to come.

Players will be participating in teams of 4. The entry fee is N$300 per team and entries close on 31 August 2022. Entries can be submitted online at https://bit.ly/3PCHiLx.

According to NESA, big cash prizes are up for grabs, and lucky draws and a special prize for the player of the day will also feature.

The biggest honour, however, will go to the team who will be the first to add their name to the unique trophy, claiming the title of original MOGADA winners, NESA added.

According to a statement from NESA, sponsors who understand the potential and future of electronic sports have come on board to support this event and its participants.

“NESA, in conjunction with MTC’s support, has sponsored the prize money and Direct Information Computer Technologies (DICT) has sponsored prizes for the Player of the Day and the lucky draws. Switch energy drink is the official energy drink of the day and will be available to help power performance,” they added.

Meanwhile, food, drinks, and snacks will be on offer during the event and NESA and DICT will have stalls set up where players can register, view products, get more information, as well as buy awesome mobile gaming paraphernalia.

NESA’s involvement will ensure that the tournament adheres to international standards, guidelines, and rules. This will ensure the compliance of this event so that it will be able to serve as a national qualifying round for mobile gaming in the future.

For more information, the official Facebook page can be visited at @mogadanamibia, send us an email at [email protected], or contact Nolene at 081 435 9187.