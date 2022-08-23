Feedback obtained at grassroots level serves to inform national budgeting process – Shiimi

The Minister of Finance, Ipumbu Shiimi, accompanied by the Director General of the National Planning Commission, Obed Kandjoze, last week paid a courtesy visit to the Port of Walvis Bay on the occasion of the budget review as well as a review of the medium-term expenditure framework for the next three years.

The Chief Executive of Namport, Andrew Kanime, welcomed Shiimi and Kandjoze to the Port of Walvis Bay and thanked the delegation for taking time off their busy schedules to visit. Furthermore, Kanime used the opportunity to share the company’s performance for the past 18 months.

Accordingly, Shiimi underscored the importance of regional consultations with key stakeholders and that feedback obtained at grassroots level serves to inform the national budgeting process.

“These consultations will additionally form a catalyst to address the real needs of Namibians,” said Shiimi. The two guests added that Namport is an important stakeholder to the Ministry of Finance and National Planning Commission, thus the decision by the two state principals and their delegation to visit, according to a statement by Namport.

“The visitors also commended Namport for its great financial performance and expressed satisfaction with a positive growth trajectory and the fact that the Ports Authority has managed to stabilise its finances, and advised Namport to prioritise reinvestments in the business over dividend declaration to ensure the provision of cost-effective and efficient port services,” the statement continued.

“Following high-level engagements between the Namport Chief Executive, executive management, and state principals, the delegation was treated to a tour of the Port of Walvis Bay facilities,” said Tana Pesat, Manager: Corporate Communications.