Heroes treat for football and netball fanatics at the Namibian Newspaper Cup set for Oshakati

The 20th Edition of the Namibian Newspaper Cup will take place from 26 to 28 August, with an exciting regional youth under 20 football and netball extravaganza to take place at the Oshakati Independence Stadium.

Entrance to the event is free of charge, said NFA’s manager for marketing and communications, Cassius Moetie.

“Both football and netball codes will be played at the freshly revamped Oshakati Independence Stadium and NFA and NN offer sport-lovers a one-stop-shop of excellent under 20 players extracted from all 14 regions,” said Rebekka Goagoses, Netball Namibia’s (NN) vice president for marketing, sponsorships, and competitions confirmed.

NFA and NN confirmed that while entrance to the events brought to you by Standard Bank will be free of charge, the games will equally be played in a safe and protected environment guaranteed by the presence of the Namibian Police.

“The roads to the 20th Edition of The Namibian Newspaper Cup will be extremely busy by road-users

travelling to the Ongwediva Trade Fair and the Newspaper Cup. We, in the NFA and NN, appeal to all drivers and road users to apply absolute caution while on the road, ensuring all of us arrived safe and sound at our respective destinations. We must avoid at all costs any loss of life of any

Namibian. Let us all be heroes during the Heroes’ Day long weekend,” Moetie concluded.

The NFA and NN meanwhile, congratulated Standard Bank, Coca-Cola, and the Ministry of Sport, Youth, and National Service for the collective dedication and commitment to continuously enriching The Namibian Newspaper Cup, proudly brought to you by Standard Bank.