Select Page

Agribank continues to support local agri-exhibitions

Posted by | Aug 23, 2022 |

Agribank continues to support local agri-exhibitions

The Agricultural Bank of Namibia (AgriBank) has stated that it provides sponsorship towards the support of local agriculture shows and exhibition events countrywide.

The financier recently stressed this in a statement, adding that it believes that support for such events does not only promote brand visibility, and generate sales leads but it also serves as a platform for farmers and all stakeholders across the value chain to share information experience to improve productivity and sustainability of the agriculture sector.

‘The shows and fairs provide an opportunity for farmers to market their products and generate income and for other players across the value chain to showcase inputs, services, technologies, and innovations necessary for the growth and development of the sector and the economy at large,” the bank said, adding that the bank, therefore, recognizes these opportunities, and thus has taken a deliberate the decision to support local agricultural shows and exhibition events through its corporate
social responsibility (CSR).

“Through this avenue, the bank is plowing back to the community while also stimulating business activities in the agriculture industry and the country at large.”

For the past financial years 2019/2020, 2020/2021, and 2021/2022, the bank spent an amount of N$1.066 million on its corporate social responsibility.

The CSR investments focused mainly on supporting livestock auctions, horticulture production,
agro-processing, and farmers’ support services. The social responsibility support was not only provided to agricultural shows and exhibitions, but a substantial amount also went into agricultural projects and initiatives such as community and school gardens, aimed at uplifting sustainable community food security programmes and entrepreneurial capabilities.

In addition, industry partners such as farmers’ unions, consortiums, congresses, and cooperatives also formed part of the beneficiaries of the corporate social responsibility fund of Agribank.

Meanwhile, the bank said it is always inundated with requests for support and sponsorship from various institutions and groups.

However, considering the difficulties within the business environment that the bank operates in, the process of allocating funds ensures an equitable distribution of resources across all 14 regions of the country. The bank also proactively looks for strategic agriculture events and projects for possible support and sponsorship, in line with its policy and procedures.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Some SADC member states expected to receive heavy rain this week

Some SADC member states expected to receive heavy rain this week

2 March 2020

Let the facts speak – 58% of Meatco’s producers is black

Let the facts speak – 58% of Meatco’s producers is black

17 January 2014

Permanent farm workers earned an average of N$3400 per month during 2017/18 – Research findings

Permanent farm workers earned an average of N$3400 per month during 2017/18 – Research findings

23 January 2019

Poultry imports from Germany and Netherlands suspended due to bird flu

Poultry imports from Germany and Netherlands suspended due to bird flu

2 November 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<