Agribank continues to support local agri-exhibitions

The Agricultural Bank of Namibia (AgriBank) has stated that it provides sponsorship towards the support of local agriculture shows and exhibition events countrywide.

The financier recently stressed this in a statement, adding that it believes that support for such events does not only promote brand visibility, and generate sales leads but it also serves as a platform for farmers and all stakeholders across the value chain to share information experience to improve productivity and sustainability of the agriculture sector.

‘The shows and fairs provide an opportunity for farmers to market their products and generate income and for other players across the value chain to showcase inputs, services, technologies, and innovations necessary for the growth and development of the sector and the economy at large,” the bank said, adding that the bank, therefore, recognizes these opportunities, and thus has taken a deliberate the decision to support local agricultural shows and exhibition events through its corporate

social responsibility (CSR).

“Through this avenue, the bank is plowing back to the community while also stimulating business activities in the agriculture industry and the country at large.”

For the past financial years 2019/2020, 2020/2021, and 2021/2022, the bank spent an amount of N$1.066 million on its corporate social responsibility.

The CSR investments focused mainly on supporting livestock auctions, horticulture production,

agro-processing, and farmers’ support services. The social responsibility support was not only provided to agricultural shows and exhibitions, but a substantial amount also went into agricultural projects and initiatives such as community and school gardens, aimed at uplifting sustainable community food security programmes and entrepreneurial capabilities.

In addition, industry partners such as farmers’ unions, consortiums, congresses, and cooperatives also formed part of the beneficiaries of the corporate social responsibility fund of Agribank.

Meanwhile, the bank said it is always inundated with requests for support and sponsorship from various institutions and groups.

However, considering the difficulties within the business environment that the bank operates in, the process of allocating funds ensures an equitable distribution of resources across all 14 regions of the country. The bank also proactively looks for strategic agriculture events and projects for possible support and sponsorship, in line with its policy and procedures.