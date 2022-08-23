Select Page

M+Z confirmed as local INEOS Grenadier importer and distributor

Posted by | Aug 23, 2022 |

Metje + Ziegler has just been appointed the official importer and distributor for the INEOS Grenadier, a rugged no-nonsense true offroad vehicle, developed outside the mainstream automanufacturing industry and tested extensively in Namibia before its official launch.

The Grenadier was inspired by the chairman of the INEOS board, Sir Jim Ratcliffe. In 2017, he identified a need in the market for a stripped back, utilitarian, hard-working 4×4 engineered for modern day compliance and reliability. INEOS Automotive Limited was formed and a senior team of automotive professionals assembled to bring the vision to reality with a fresh perspective of 4×4 development and manufacturing.

INEOS Automotive Head for the sub-Sahara region, Tim Abbott, was upbeat about the local partnership with M+Z, saying “Securing M+Z as our official partners in Namibia is first prize for us. Our strategy worldwide is to identify sales and service partners who know their region and customers, and who have a reputation for service excellence. M+Z ticks all the boxes and more, and we are confident that they will help us grow the INEOS Grenadier brand in Namibia.”

Namibia is only the third African market after South Africa where INEOS has appointed a local distributor. The company intends to find at least another five African countries to grow the Grenadier network.

M+Z Managing Director, Ekko Eisenberg, said “We immediately jumped at the opportunity to partner with INEOS Automotive. We know Namibia well and from the start it was clear that the Grenadier is built for terrain like ours. We look forward to getting our first vehicles and showing our customers just how capable this amazing new off-roader is. It’s an exciting time for us.”

Over the next few months M+Z will commission their new INEOS Grenadier showroom in Windhoek for the arrival of demo vehicles in November this year. The first deliveries to Namibian customers are due to start in January 2023. Servicing will be conducted in the M+Z workshop in Windhoek and other selected points in their network across Namibia.

The Grenadier is not cheap, coming in at around N$1.5 million as the indicated launch price.

 

