Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 22 August 2022

Posted by | Aug 22, 2022 |

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Transfere from Omatako Dam took place with small pumps for online uses only, and transfere from Swakoppoort to Von Bach Dam started on 18 Aug 2022.

**Since 18 July 2022, water was being transferred from Otjivero Main to Tilda Viljoen.

***Daan Viljoen Dam level is the same due to back wash water.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

