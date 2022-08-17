Telecom commences with prepaid SIM card registration process

Telecom Namibia has commenced with the prepaid SIM card registration process, with registrations being done at all Teleshops nationwide or any registered reseller of Telecom Namibia.

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology in terms of the Communications Act authorised the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) to impose additional conditions on mobile service providers, including Telecom Namibia, to enable the registration of SIM cards. These conditions were imposed by CRAN on 28 April 2022.

According to Telecom’s Chief Executive, Dr Stanley Shanapinda, SIM card registration is about public safety in cyberspace.

“SIM registration requires customers to register a SIM card in their name to access TN mobile services and other related products. Similarly, it is an important tool for preventing phone-based fraud, scams, identity theft, and other criminal activity. Law enforcement agencies can only access a customer’s call data if a crime has been reported and a warrant has been issued by a judge. As such, and because we take the privacy of our customers seriously, it is only under these legal circumstances that we will disclose any records,” he continued.

The registration is free and done in person, and TN customers will be expected to bring the following original documents for a successful registration:

An ID card, passport, valid driver’s license, or valid voter’s card; a police declaration that declares that the customer is the rightful owner of the number and that the SIM can be registered under their name; proof of residence such as a municipal statement or lease agreement, municipal registration certificate or police declaration of where the customer resides or a letter from your nearest church, school, constituency councilor or police declaration that declares the residing address; and lastly, kindly bring your SIM card, and if assistance is required to access the SIM then also bring your mobile device and/or pocket Wi-Fi.

CRAN announced the mandatory registration of all SIM cards in Namibia, which will come into effect on 1 January 2023.

All operators are expected to register all existing customers within twelve months from 1 January 2023 and all-new subscriptions within three months of the date of sale, after which unregistered SIM cards would be deactivated.