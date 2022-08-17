Schools Netball League finals conclude – Khomas dominates in all age groups

The Capricorn Group Schools Netball League Finals took place in at Windhoek Gymnasium School over the weekend.

This national netball league carries the official endorsement of the Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) and is regarded as the official national school league for netball A teams in Namibia.

A total of 16 schools and 47 teams with around 450 players ranging from age groups U/12 to U/19 competed for the national title at the Capricorn Group Schools Netball League 2022 winners in their respective age groups.

The games commenced on 20 May in Windhoek and continued throughout June, July, and August 2022, with the playoffs following on 19 and 20 August in Windhoek.

“We are proud to continue our legacy of being Connectors of Positive Change by enabling a platform like this where netball teams from all over Namibia can compete, grow and develop,” said Marlize Horn Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs from Capricorn Group.

Solly Duiker, the national coordinator of the Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU), as well as Ms. Liezel Garbes, chairperson of the Capricorn Group Schools Netball League, both expressed their gratitude to Capricorn Group, the partaking teams, and their schools and parents, for a rewarding league with great sportsmanship throughout.