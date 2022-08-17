Rob Youth starts nationwide support campaign for girls at Dagbreek in Windhoek

The Rob Youth Foundation in partnership with the education ministry has recently launched donations of sanitary pads, toiletries and food, to learners with special needs at the Dagbreek School in Windhoek.

The launch was the trigger events for a campaign that the foundation said will be rolled out across the country. For the launch, 140 hampers were donated to the Dagbreek learners

Windhoek East Councillor, Brian Black said “In life, we must be long-term thinkers who strive to invest in and build people, particularly the children who are the future – the leaders of tomorrow.”

Rob Youth Foundation Managing Director, Mr Robert Maseka said “It is through the Ministry of Education, Arts, and Culture that we are able to identify schools that are in need of assistance and fulfill some of our core mandates as a Youth Foundation.”

“The Rob Youth Foundation was established in 2019 to address and arrest social challenges faced by in-school and out-of-school youth in Namibia. We have recognized that there is a multitude of social ills that require urgent attention not only from the government but all stakeholders in general,” he said.

The Director in the Khomas Directorate of Education, Arts, and Culture Mr Paulus Nghikembua said ‘’ The Ministry of Education Arts and Culture strives to work to achieve inclusive and equitable quality education for all learners. It is against this background that the Ministry, through the Division for Special Schools and Programmes (DSPS) is collaborating with the Rob Youth Foundation to ensure that the needs of learners with disabilities are catered for to maximize their potential.’’

Thakeesha Lombaardt, speaking on behalf of the learners said Dagbreek is a place where they feel they belong thanks to the teachers and assistants who give them the platform to learn on their own time, they don’t have to rush, and that doesn’t make them feel like they have disabilities.