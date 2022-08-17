Get a mini wifi in your car, and telematics, and vehicle tracking from Netstar

Finance, technology and networking came together last week when MTC in collaboration with tracking company, Netstar, and Standard Bank launched a unique product that has never before been used on local vehicles.

All vehicles purchased with Standard Bank financing as of this week, qualifies for a Netstar subscription that includes an in-car wifi unit with 10GB or 30GB data per month. The technological backbone is provided by the Mobile Telecommunications Ltd network meaning that the tracking and wifi service is available and effective country-wide.

MTC Chief Commercial Officer, Melvin Angula, said “The importance of telematics and telecommunications in tomorrow’s vehicles cannot be overstated. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of how connected technologies can enhance their lives and our task as a forward-thinking organisation is to evolve in tandem with market expectations.”

Netstar Namibia General Manager, Marizel Jacobs said: “At Netstar, with everything we do, we love to continually deliver new insights, to unlock new value and opportunities, from productivity efficiencies and cost savings to technical innovation for the future automobile.

A Netstar subsidiary has designed and developed the in-car technology platform that provides wifi, telematics and fleet tracking. The units are fitted at the Netstar Namibia service centre in Windhoek but arrangement can also be made for fitment in other towns.