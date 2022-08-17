Wildlife Resorts concerned with the spike in robberies targeting tourists

Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited is concerned with the increase in robberies, targeting tourists in and around Windhoek in particular, the state-owned entity said in a statement.

Having come from a difficult 2 years, of the COVID-19 pandemic, current tourism arrivals data point to the recovery of the tourism industry and a return to pre-COVID numbers, NWR spokesperson Nelson Ashipala said.

“Throngs of tourists can be seen in some of our popular destinations such as the Etosha National Park and Sossusvlei. Demands for vehicle rentals are astronomical, showing great interest in self-drive tourism. Local guides will testify that there is a great interest in tourists wanting to visit areas such as Katutura and Single Quarters to experience the “Windhoek Life”, he added.

With the rise in robbery and theft cases, Ashipala said “however, our fear as a tourism company is the negative publicity that these incidences of robbery and pickpocketing are bringing to our beautiful country. Tourists love experience, and experience would mean engaging with the locals, going out for sundowners, jogging, and strolling through town and all of its wonderful attractions without fear of harassment.”

According to Ashipala, reports of robberies and theft are negative and will only prevent many tourists from coming to the country, thus, in the final analysis hurting employment in the country and the economy.

“NWR would thus like to appeal to all responsible parties, including law enforcement agencies, and all town and regional tourism officers to put up strong measures that create a safe environment for our tourists. We also appeal to every citizen of Namibia to create a safe environment for our tourists and to be ambassadors of our great country,” he concluded.