Central Bank announces appointment of new Financial Director

Posted by | Aug 19, 2022 |

The senior management team at the Bank of Namibia this week welcomed a new Director of Finance and Administration in the person of Lloyd Londt, a chartered accountant by profession and a seasoned operator in local financial services.

He previously worked for Standard Bank as Head of Reporting and Investor Relations, and for Old Mutual as Group Financial Manager.

Mr Londt was educated at Rhodes University in South Africa and then at the University of Warwick in the UK. He did his charter articles at Deloitte.

He has over 16 years experience in auditing, accounting and business administration in Namibia and in the United Kingdom. His areas of expertise cover financial management, IFRS, auditing, business administration and management accounting.

 

