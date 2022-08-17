Biomass Fair 2022 slated for September

The Namibia Biomass Industry Group (N-BiG), the Charcoal Association of Namibia (formerly known as the Namibia Charcoal Association (NCA), and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), will host a two-day Biomass Fair comprising a Research Symposium and industry Conference from 7 to 8 September 2022 at the Safari Court Hotel and Conference Centre in Windhoek.

The event is organised in collaboration with the World Bioenergy Association, Bundesverband Bioenergie e.V. (BBE) and Bush Control and Biomass Utilisation Project implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

The Biomass Fair 2022 received diamond sponsorship from Standard Bank Namibia, and it is thus accorded the name Standard Bank Biomass Fair 2022 under the theme “Discovering a New Decade for Biomass’’.

To accommodate the large audience and interest from international, regional, and local stakeholders, the two-day event will be held in a hybrid format, with video-streamed presentations and interactive panel discussions following each session.

Research Symposium, 07 September – the first day will kick off with a symposium bringing together the biomass academic and research communities to discuss the scientific advances, innovations, and solutions in biomass utilisation and bush control with the aim of advancing research and market uptake. It is an opportunity for scientists, university students, and entrepreneurs to keep up to date with the latest scientific research and developments. This symposium is coordinated by the Namibian University of Science and Technology.

Biomass Industry Conference, 08 September – the second day will focus on the industry developments related to environmental issues, legal and regulatory frameworks, biomass value chains, market and finance, access, technology transfer, and certification services.

In partnership with the World Bioenergy Association, the Bundesverband Bioenergie e.V., the conference will feature over 15 high-level local and international speakers to engage the audience on trends, opportunities, and other biomass-related topics. With the support of the Bush Control and Biomass Utilisation Project implemented by GIZ, the Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism is expected to launch the National Strategy for the Sustainable Management of Bush Resources in Namibia (2022 – 2027) at this conference.

On behalf of the main sponsor, Magreth Mengo, Head of Marketing, Communication, and Corporate Social Investment, echoed that Standard Bank Namibia is a driving force for sustainable and inclusive economic growth. “Investing in platforms such as the biomass fair contributes immensely to our organisations purpose, “Namibia is our home, we drive her growth”. We are currently investigating and financing many domains of clean renewable energy and have high expectations for the future of these resources including biomass. The collaboration with the biomass fair event organisers helps us to educate people on the possibilities that lie in this infant industry”.

The Biomass Fair is an annual event to showcase the blossoming bush biomass sector in Namibia and the region at large. The fair provides an excellent opportunity for networking and exchanging knowledge and best practices on bush control and biomass utilisation.

The event started in 2018 as a Biomass Technology Demonstration Day at the Cheetah Conservation Fund with approximately 300 visitors and 30 local exhibitors. The success of this pilot paved the way for the annual biomass event.

In 2019, the Biomass Technology Expo drew over 1500 international, regional, and local visitors as well as 120 exhibitors to Otjiwa Lodge in the Otjozondjupa region, the central hub of bush biomass in Namibia. To supplement the financial efforts of the implementing partners, an annual call for sponsorships is advertised for interested companies.

On behalf of the Standard Biomass Fair implementing partners, Progress Kashandula, Chief Executive Officer of N-BiG, described the 2022 Standard Bank Biomass Fair as an event that is aimed at updating biomass stakeholders and the public at large on the positive sector developments, particularly after a two-year hiatus due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bush biomass sector has the potential to contribute to socio-economic development and an inclusive bioeconomy for Namibia. The Biomass Fair strengthens the knowledge exchange platform for the sector and provides an excellent opportunity for networking.