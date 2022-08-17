Rössing Uranium captures 45 years of responsible mining in glossy tome

Rössing Uranium on Wednesday launched a book in Swakopmund on its 45-year legacy to reflect on the miner’s legacy and contributions to the country’s socio-economic footprint.

Titled “A Lived Legacy: Reflecting on 45 Years of Working for Namibia (1976-2021),”, the 270-page book took into account the history and contributions of Rössing to Namibia’s socio-economic footprint over the past 45 years.

Launching the book, Rössing Uranium Board Chairperson, Steve Galloway, noted that “the pioneers who came before us envisioned the dream of establishing a world-class, responsible mining organisation”.

He further added that the pioneers envisaged a mine that would shape and guide future generations of Namibians. “Mining professionals – heroes in the Namibian mining industry – who would go on to set best practice standards not just in mining, but also in health, safety, and environmental management and corporate, social responsibility,” Galloway said in his opening remarks.

According to him, thousands of Namibians will attest to the impact Rössing Uranium and the Foundation have had on their lives, including many who are now prominent private and public sector leaders.

The Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Kornelia Shilunga highlighted Rössing Uranium’s key developments and projects over the four and a half decades.

She said the life of Mine Extension is the beacon of hope for Rössing, adding that it requires the support of many stakeholders to make it a reality.

Further, Shilunga added that this should start with the recently approved Mine Licence (ML28) extension to 2036, which was granted by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

“We are looking forward to the completion of the feasibility study toward the end of the year because the future of the mine beyond 2026 will be determined by this outcome,” Shilunga said about the future of the Mine.

The book highlights the journey of the miner’s socio-economic footprint in the country over the past 45 years. Accordingly, Rössing Uranium established the Rössing Foundation in 1978 through a Deed of Trust. “The Foundation was established as a vehicle to oversee and implement many of Rössing Uranium’s corporate social responsibilities in Namibia. It was and is still funded with contributions by the mine and the projects and initiatives implemented countrywide since then to date is a legacy story on their own. The Rössing Foundation has centres in Arandis, Swakopmund, and Ondangwa offering English, science, and math classes,” according to the book.

According to the book, Rössing contributed an operating theatre to the Marie Douglas Heim in Swakopmund which was rewired and the whole building renovated and equipped in 1980. “On the 6th of July 1984, the Cottage Hospital (now renamed Medi Clinic and privately-owned) started functioning for all Rössing employees and dependents. The thirty-bed hospital had infrastructure sufficient to cope with all the needs of Rössing employees.”

The book also entails that in 1996, the Rössing Foundation was handed over to the government through the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources the Maritime Training Centre in Lüderitz. “From its early days, Health and Safety have always been a priority for Rössing Uranium, as such the mine donated a computer and software to the Windhoek State Hospital for use by the Head of the Oncology Department. The Oncology Clinic which had been gathering statistics on cancer patients was not able to analyse the data prior to the donation.”

“As an independent gift to Namibia, in 1991 Rössing constructed the Namibia School of Mining Technology, well known as NIMT at a cost of N$6 million. The aim of the school was to provide Namibians with technical skills essential to the mining industry and its support industries. The main need identified at that time was the training of artisans and technicians in the fields of engineering, mining, metallurgy, geology, survey, draughtsmanship, and chemistry. NIMT continues to operate and is known to produce the most sought-after artisans to mining and other industries.”