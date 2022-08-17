Geingob calls on youth to be resilient amid various hurdles

The President, HE, Dr. Hage Geingob said the unpredictable global economy, income disparities, poverty, corruption, and the ever-looming spectre of tribalism have put the country in a precarious position, economically and politically as well.

Speaking at the opening of the SWAPO’s 7th Youth League congress, Geingob called on the youth to ensure that they are equipped to face the challenges of modern domestic, regional and global politics as well as socio-economic forces.

“Now, more than ever, vigilance is required to ensure that our youth remain steadfast, embracing the spirit of resilience, perseverance, and patriotism, instead of despondency, uncertainty, and treachery. Today’s youth should not shy away from difficulties just like the youth of the past, did not shy away from the liberation struggle,” he added.

It is time for genuine and committed youth cadres to prove themselves in the fire of current challenges and emerge as the leaders of the second phase of the struggle for economic liberation, Geingob said.

“You need to become the vanguard of Namibia’s economic development. You must ensure that the knowledge and culture of SWAPO and the ethos of solidarity, freedom, and justice, remain at the core of your decision-making process. On several occasions, I have stated that the SWAPO Party Youth League is an embryo through which the young revolutionaries are groomed. Those who are tasked with carrying on the progressive and revolutionary agenda of SWAPO are the SWAPO youth who emerge from the ranks of this vibrant and militant wing,” he said.

According to Geingob, the ability to turn the dream of economic prosperity into a reality lies with the youth, however, this can only take place if the youth continue to promote unity and teamwork. (Xinhua)