First-of-a-kind forum to pave way for a reimagined aviation sector

Namibian Aviation and Connectivity Forum 2022 focused on how the country can re-emerge from the recent pandemic by building a resilient and sustainable aviation industry is scheduled to take place from 16 to 18 November.

Supported by Bank Windhoek, the Forum will seek solutions on how aviation can play a central role

in attaining national aspirations, such as the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP2) and National Development Plans (NDPs), and the national transport policy.

Officially launched on Thursday in Windhoek, the first-of-its-kind forum for the local aviation industry, will create a platform where key industry players and stakeholders share, tackle, rethink and put in motion ideas on cementing the aviation industry’s role as key to economic recovery and growth, as well as those aimed at resuscitating other ancillary industries such as tourism.

“Local, international and regional airports have seen a considerable growth in passenger numbers, with several airlines knocking at Namibia Airports Company, (NAC) to open new routes,” NAC Board Chairman, Dr. Leake Hangala, said in a statement at the launch.

“This is why we are excited to be part of this great initiative to support structural, regulatory, and other reforms that will pave way for a reimagined aviation sector,” he added.

Hangala said the aviation industry has always been a part of the economy’s engine and believes that at this critical point in the future of the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa at the event emphasized the importance of the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“We believe that the realization of the Single African Air Transport Market will serve to enhance Namibia’s growth in the sector and initiatives such as this continue to drive the discussion and advocate for an open, free, and fully accessible air transport market in Africa,” he added.

This forum is further expected to pave the way for the development of a series of policy and structural reforms, which will be outlined in a white paper at the end of the Forum.