Letshego expands portifolio – Now offers affordable housing product

Pan-African inclusive finance Group, Letshego this week launched its latest flagship product, Affordable Housing.

The product is available to customers in Namibia and Botswana, with rollout plans for the Group’s remaining pan-African countries.

Letshego’s inclusive Affordable Housing solution aims to mitigate access challenges experienced by individuals in broader communities by offering a choice in products.

These include an all-in-one solution with land and a customisable house, or capital to purchase material from trusted local suppliers to renovate existing homes or properties, wherever the structures may be located. Home improvement finance options include additional benefits such as competitive pricing for labour, construction advisory support, and quality building materials accessed via Letshego’s dedicated network of established and accredited engineering and construction experts, a statement released said.

Celebrating the launch, Letshego’s Group Chief Executive, Aupa Monyatsi said, “In many of our regional markets, owning your own home is unfortunately still a luxury. Ironically, there are still many individuals and families across our communities who cannot access financial support to purchase or upgrade their homes – despite them being able to afford loan installments.

“Letshego is committed to bridging the gap so that more individuals across our regional footprint can access support to buy or renovate their homes, thus providing dignity and long-term stability for more families, and solid foundations for our future generations.”

Launching first in Botswana and Namibia, Letshego aims to bring structure and security to more families across its footprint with the launch of its ‘Affordable Housing’ suite of financial solutions, Monyatsi added.

Letshego Affordable Housing product in Namibia is supported by a facility provided by the IFC (International Finance Commission), a member of the World Bank Group, in line with the global institutions’ commitment to leveraging its facilities for broader social and economic impact across emerging markets.

Lucy Kiai, Letshego Group’s Head of Programmatic Lending, the division focused on innovating commercial products to deliver a marked change in social, economic, and environmental impact added, that providing access to simple yet affordable housing is aligned with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals in building sustainable communities.

Letshego’s Affordable Housing proposition meanwhile, includes housing finance, construction, plot purchase, and renovation. Letshego’s Affordable Housing and Home Renovation solutions are accessible digitally via the LetsGo Digital Mall, available online and via mobile – thus making it easier for rurally based customers to access the solution from wherever they may be located.

“Transforming housing finance into a more diversely affordable and accessible solution is not as simple as offering a home loan with lowered interest rates. It’s about understanding the demographics and unique needs of our local communities and then creating a solution that includes a multi-faceted structure that offers a choice in approach and structure to suit our customer’s unique affordability criteria. Solution enhancements include choices in asset finance – be it land purchase financing, home construction, or home renovation. There is also the development of effective credit evaluation structures that increase access to capital for more consumers while still maintaining requirements in effective risk management so we may continue lending for many generations ahead,” Dr. Ester Kali, Letshego Namibia’s Chief Executive Officer added.

Meanwhile, Letshego’s Affordable Housing extends traditional housing beyond city centers, thus supporting rural councils and communities to develop their own micro-economies.

To provide a more holistic level of support for customers, Letshego has established partnerships with local and international industry-related organisations and suppliers to expand the value of its Affordable Housing offering.