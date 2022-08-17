Four green hydrogen pilot projects get boost from German government funding

Four green hydrogen pilot projects are set to benefit from around N$500 million in German government funding to boost hydrogen production as well as decarbonize the transport sector, Hydrogen Commissioner James Mnyupe said on Tuesday at the inaugural two-day Green Hydrogen Conference.

The pilot projects include an agriculture project which will realise the production of green hydrogen and ammonia and the utilization of its derivatives.

“It will include sustainable production of green hydrogen based on renewable energies as well as establishing a green scheme programme for ammonia nitrate crops,” he added.

Other projects include a hydrogen refueling station which will consist of a 5MW photovoltaic solar system as well as a 5MW electrolyzer and a hydrogen refueling station.

The purpose of the plant is to test technologies, develop offtake applications within the transport and mining sector as well as port activities, and facilitate technology transfer and skills development in Namibia. The plant will be finished and start operating in 2023, he said.

The other project will look at decarbonizing various port facilities at the Namibian Port including converting an existing tugboat to operate on hydrogen fuel technology which will be a first of its kind in Africa.

Meanwhile, rail company TransNamib will also undertake a project to convert two locomotives to use hydrogen as fuel by repowering locomotives with new rail engines that are hydrogen ready.