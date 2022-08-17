10th National Ceramics Biennale event to showcase local pottery

The 10th National Ceramics Biennale,t he most significant Potters Association of Namibia (PAN) calendar event will kick off on Thursday, at 18:00 at the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN.

Organised in a two-year cycle, where awards and prizes are presented to the best potters in the industry, the exhibition’s opening is expected to be an evening of grandeur., according to the organisers in a statement.

With entries received from novice and experienced potters across the country; from the most rural parts in the Zambezi Region to the professional studios in Windhoek, Swakopmund, Keetmanshoop, Rosh Pinah, and Lüderitz, the 10th National Ceramics Biennale is expected to showcase Namibia’s finest potters work of art.

Anthony Shapiro, a renowned South African ceramicist and pottery teacher, including Professor Hercules Viljoen, a distinguished Namibian artist and a former lecturer at the University of Namibia, are the official judges for the Biennale.

“They are assigned the challenging task of judging and curating this collection. The judges must also select the best pieces in the various categories. This process will eventually lead to the naming of winners, who will walk away with an array of attractive prizes on the opening night,” said PAN’s Chairperson, Renate Williamson.

“The Potters’ Association of Namibia is thankful for the generous sponsorships received from many well-wishers, especially our main sponsor, Capricorn Private Wealth. They have been a loyal and generous supporter of the ceramic fraternity and arts all over Namibia,” said Williamson.

NAGN’s Marketing and Communication Officer, Beau-Ann Ferris, said that the institution strives to offer focused platforms and assist artists to effect and maintain outstanding displays of work through staging wide-ranging exhibitions annually.

“Therefore, the 10th National Ceramics Biennale is another pivotal opportunity to showcase the space’s potential and involve locals and visitors through cultural heritage and human connectedness,” she said.

Ferris encouraged art enthusiasts to come out in numbers and support Namibian potters, visual artists, and their craftsmanship. “Available for sale, all art pieces will be on display until Friday, 16 September 2022,” she concluded.