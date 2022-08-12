Invest in Africa Summit invites interested parties to participate in the Netherlands Trade Mission

Invest in Africa Summit has invited interested parties to register for its forthcoming Agribusiness, Trade, and Investment mission that will take place on 1-5 November 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The African Business Trade Mission to the Netherlands targets African private sector and government organizations, business managers, financial institutions, importers, exporters, SMEs, suppliers, county government officials, and policymakers.

In a press release this week, Chief Executive of Invest in Africa Summit, John Karegwa, said the Agribusiness, Trade and Investment Mission was born from the need to increase trade and investment between Netherlands and Africa and to vigorously exploit the huge trade and investment potentials that remains untapped.

Invest in Africa Summit is one of the most important forums for Investment, Trade, and Business in Africa. Moreover, the objective of the mission is to promote trade and investment partnerships.

The mission is being organized by Invest in Africa Summit, which will also be hosting the annual Invest in Africa Summit held in Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, delegates will participate in business workshops attracting Dutch investors and businesses; Business-to-Business networking forums; match-making based on business sectors; and visits to Dutch government ministries, farms, and factories, Karegwa, explained.

“We believe the mission will promote specific opportunities in different sectors, and provide a platform for the participants to make connections that will lead to significant investment and trade,” he added.

The trade mission will showcase Africa’s main economic activities while promoting trade partnerships between Africa and the Netherlands, he said. He explained that it is expected that Dutch business people will be attracted to trade or establish investment partnerships with African delegates.

According to the Chief Executive, the mission is an excellent opportunity to meet prominent and leading international investors. “It is also an opportunity to actively reach new customers and promote your products and services; have one on one interaction with potential customers and investors; get matched to real investors based on your sector preference, and conclude partnership agreements,” he pointed out.

During the Trade Mission to the Netherlands, the delegation will meet with the Dutch Ministry of Trade and Agriculture officials and the Dutch Chamber of Commerce to enhance collaboration and partnerships for potential technical assistance and funding opportunities. Further, the delegation will also have first-hand experience in understanding Dutch success in business, dairy farming, agribusiness, and food importation.

The Invest in Africa Summit 2023, which is being hosted under the theme: “Unlocking Digital Transformation, Investments and Trade Opportunities in Africa’, will take place on 16 and 17 May 2023 also in Amsterdam and is focused on increasing African investment, trade, and business-to-business opportunities.

“Meanwhile we advise you to book your visa interview appointment at the Netherlands Embassy in your country or VFS Global www.vfsglobal.com/en/individuals/index.html as soon as possible,” Karegwa advised.

Accordingly, delegate and exhibitor registration are now open at a delegate fee of 800 euro per person, an exhibition booth (Silver) fee of 1250 euro per person, and an exhibition booth ( Gold) 1500 euro per person.

The travel package will cost 1200.00 euros (N$19,740.00) per person. The package covers the fees of airport transfers, four nights of accommodation in a single room at a 3-star hotel in Amsterdam or Rotterdam, daily breakfast, land transportation on a private basis, and a daily lunch.

“We take this early opportunity to invite you to participate in the Netherlands Trade Mission and get the benefits that will accrue from the trip. Registration is open up to 30th September 2022.”