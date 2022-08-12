Applications for Artists Retreat 2022 now open

Namdeb, OMDIS, and StArt Art Gallery this week announced that applications are now open for the Namdeb Artists Retreat, 2022.

The retreat will run from 1 to 16 October. Applications will close at 5 pm on Thursday, 25 August.

On the retreat contemporary, Namibian artists from a variety of specialties will respond to the unique environment of Baker’s Bay in the Tsau //Khaeb (Sperrgebiet) National Park, to produce a series of artworks that reflect on the conservation and social history of the area.

As part of OMDis’ Art Can Transform project, an Artists’ Retreat was held at Bogenfels in 2021. It resulted in 63 original artworks being produced on site which were successfully exhibited in Oranjemund and Windhoek.

This project laid the groundwork for a truly unique and sought-after experience. The Artists’ Retreat is set to become an annual event, not just on the Oranjemund calendar, but also for Namibia.

According to the organizers, applications will be considered from artists working in the following mediums: visual arts (painting, sculpture, installation, printmaking, etc.) performance, creative writing, photography, and videography.

“Applications will be evaluated primarily on the quality of examples of previous work as well as the motivations given. The selected artists will be introduced to the area to ensure that they are aware of the sensitive environment, safety issues, and rules and regulations of the area. They will be guided through the historical aspects of the space, the need for conservation, and the unique human footprint that has been left on this deserted landscape. The artists will then work together in isolation for a full week and the retreat will close with an exhibition/showcase In Oranjemund of the work produced during that time. A repeat exhibition will later be held in Windhoek,” the announcement added.

“As seen from the last Artists’ Retreat, this experience is conducive to creativity and we are certain that the results of this retreat will be interesting and enlightening to many people, both in Namibia and abroad,” they added.

For artists seeking more information and who wish to apply for the 2022 Artists’ Retreat:

https://www.startartgallery.com/namdeb-artists-retreat-2022-bakers-bay/