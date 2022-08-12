Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila Vocational wins first edition of school volleyball tourney

The Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila Resource and Vocational School won the first edition of the Bank Windhoek Namibian Volleyball Federation (NVF) School Tournament over the weekend.

The school was crowned winners after a thrilling final, which saw Haudano Senior Secondary School’s A team going down to a 2:1 defeat in a best out of three sets encounter.

Hosted in Ondangwa by the Far Northern Volleyball Association, the Bank Windhoek NVF School Tournament attracted 13 schools from the Oshana, Oshikoto, Omusati, and Ohangwena Regions. NVF’s President Hillary Imbuwa said that a good turnout of teams demonstrates the work being done by NVF in promoting volleyball at the grassroots.

“Thus, if given the necessary support and resources, we can create more volleyball opportunities for girls and boys in the rural areas,” he said.

On his part, the Far Northern Volleyball Chairperson Festus Hamukwaya could not hide his excitement.

“We are indeed excited and at the same time grateful to NVF and Bank Windhoek for this opportunity to play host the first ever volleyball school tournament in the country, which we would like to see returning bigger and better next year.”

Imbuwa concluded that the Bank Windhoek NVF School Tournament is a game changer in successfully implementing the NVF strategic plan. “Hence having Bank Windhoek as our partner will continue to alleviate some of the Federation’s challenges,” he said.

The winners walked away with a floating trophy, gold medals, and N$3500, with two teams from Haudano Senior Secondary School in Okalongo ending as first and second runners-up. They walked away with silver and bronze medals with cash prices of N$2000 and N$1000, respectively. A team from the Oshikoto Region, Nehale Senior Secondary School, came forth after going down 2:0 from Haudano Senior Secondary School’s B team.