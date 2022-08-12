Windhoek Central Hospital Eye Centre receives boost from digital enabler, MTC

Windhoek Central Hospital Eye Care Centre received much-needed ophthalmological equipment to boost the centre’s ability to treat and restore the vision of those visually impaired.

Valued at N$ 750,000, the donated equipment from MTC will capacitate and enable the centre to treat more patients who find themselves needing eye medical attention.

Tim Ekandjo, MTC’s Chief Human Capital, Corporate Affairs, and Marketing Officer, “We are honoured to be partnering with the ministry of health, particularly the Eye Clinic. We appreciate and value the sterling job you do in restoring the vision of our people. Going forward, we will look at how we should leverage edge technology to help the work of the centre.”

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the centre, Health Executive Director, Dr. Ben Nangombe thanked MTC for the donation, stating that the equipment will be of great value towards achieving the centre’s goal, which is human sight restoration.

“The centre handles a high number of patients who suffer some form of visual impairment, and this equipment from MTC will go a long way in helping the centre to manage eye conditions experienced by our people. We are therefore grateful to MTC for a goodwill act to aid the health sector and in particular the Eye Care Centre.”

Dr. Nangombe also took the platform to commend the health staff for their commitment and dedication to helping the public despite having to handle a high number of patients on a daily basis and urging them to continue prioritising the best interest of the patient.

Currently, the centre handles approximately eighty patients, with at least twenty getting booked for eye surgery daily (Monday – Friday). The operating theatre is always overwhelmed and fully booked with patients coming from as far as Angola seeking help. The centre is fully booked for the remainder of the year, with the waiting list being full as well.

An increase in vision problems in the younger population, from age 30 upwards, attributed to medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and unhealthy lifestyles is one of the concerns raised, with cataract removals and refractive errors as commonly diagnosed conditions.

The Eye Clinic will continue to decentralize its service and has thus far had a regional outreach team hold eye camps in Caprivi, Kavango, Ohangwena, //Kharas, Omusati, and Oshana, respectively.