Majority of TransNamib staff vote to strike

The bargaining union, Namibia Transport, and Allied Workers Union (Natau) on Monday released the results of the TransNamib workers’ nationwide strike vote which took place on Friday from 10 polling stations countrywide.

The result of the ballot was revealed by the union’s acting general secretary, Narina Pollmann, who announced that out of a total 1,024 workforce in the bargaining unit, a total of 788 TransNamib workers cast their votes.

Furthermore, 726 workers were balloted and voted for the strike, with a turnout of 22 not in favour of the strike. Additionally, 40 votes were spoiled, Pollmann indicated.

“48-hour notice starting today is given to TransNamib Holdings and the Parties shall during such a notice period as well as thereafter, hold themselves available to the meet, at the request of either party to the dispute or the conciliator, in a further endeavor to settle the dispute,” Pollmann said in a press statement.

This comes as not long ago, TransNamib took Natau to the Labour Court after the union resorted to conducting industrial action in the form of a strike. Initially, the strike was scheduled to take place on 18 July.