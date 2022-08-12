Select Page

Fourth edition of Africa Cup inline hockey tournament set for Swakopmund

After a two-year lull, over forty international players will travel to Namibia for the fourth edition of the Africa Cup inline hockey tournament slated to take place from 22 to 27 August in Swakopmund.

Inline hockey fanatics are set to witness world-class action as the players will travel from across the globe. These players include the likes of Kevin Mooney (USA), Bjorn Bombis (Germany), Eric Baldwin (USA), Silvan Brunner (Switzerland), and Louie Newell (United Kingdom).

Organiser, Dave Hammond expressed his delight to have the tournament back after COVID restrictions hampered previous tournaments.

“It is a huge relief to be able to host this event once again after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said during an interview.

The 2022 Africa Cup, which is being organised by Connect People to People, will for the first time feature an international certified referee course will be hosted at the event.

“We will have the president of World Skate Inline Hockey, Andrea Fonzari present for the duration of our event. This alone will open future opportunities for our sport,” said Hammond.

The tournament has drawn a bigger interest from the players’ input than in the past. As it has grown from previously having two divisions to nine.

Arranged in different age groups and levels, the divisions are: under 6, under 10, under 14, under 18, under 22, 30 and older, adult silver, professional and adult beginners.

The Namibian national teams (senior men, junior men, and women) will also participate along with international teams, PGKA Alliance, PAMA Golden Knights, Swiss Alliance, and Ninja Hockey Shop. (Xinhua).

 

