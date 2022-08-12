Three Keetmanshoop entrepreneurs win their share through OM SEED initiative – Next stop Oshakati

Three entrepreneurs from Keetmanshoop recently won their share of N$85,000 through the Old Mutual Sustainable, Economic & Empowerment Drive (OM SEED) initiative.

Old Mutual Namibia along with Launch Namibia, the Financial Literacy Initiative (FLI) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Accelerator Lab completed the second edition of the OM SEED initiative on 11 August 2022, with the top 20 Keetmanshoop entrepreneurs taking the stage to pitch their ideas to a panel of three judges.

During the Award Ceremony, Unomasa Kavita of Kavita Sports Performance walked away with the first prize of N$50 000. “I feel truly humbled by the whole experience. I am so grateful to Old Mutual that provided us with this opportunity to learn and grow”, Kavita added.

“I saw a gap in the market in the south, were our athletes have no facility or coach to help them elevate their performance. Through Kavita Sports Performance, we create a conducive and safe space for athletes to train and practice. We also help train our athletes from a young age to one day represent Namibia internationally. This money will therefore make an incredible impact in our business”, Kavita said.

Jonathan Freyer of Porklands Keetmanshoop came in second place and won N$25,000. “Winning the money was amazing, but the skills and the training we received through OM SEED were life-changing. Our entrepreneurs need funding, but equally as important is access to information and training to help you build and grow your business. We are so grateful towards Old Mutual”, Freyer said.

Berta Boois of Caring Hearts Brick Making Project came in third place and won N$10,000. Boois said, “one choice can change your future, and making the choice to apply for OM SEED has in fact changed my future for the better. This has been an incredible journey”.

During the award ceremony Mufaro Nesongano, Manager: Communications and Old Mutual Foundation mentioned that “the team travelled to various communities in Windhoek, Keetmanshoop, and Oshakati to sensitize them about OM SEED. This resulted in more than 800 applications being received from all three towns”.

“After the successful completion of the Windhoek edition of OM SEED, we travelled to Keetmanshoop where we had the opportunity to engage with 60 excited and determined entrepreneurs, each fighting for their opportunity to grow their business”, Nesongano said.

“The various ideas that were pitched from our entrepreneurs in their diverse fields of business sectors, made us realise the need for more initiatives that are aimed at our grassroots businesses”, Nesongano further added.

During the Keetmanshoop edition, entrepreneurs underwent business, financial, entrepreneurship, and leadership training. During the pitches, the importance of such training came out very visibly and showed how critical it is in enabling entrepreneurs in upscaling their business.

Not only will the Keetmanshoop winners get the opportunity to grow their businesses, but they will also be incubated for a three-month period to assist them in utilising their training and capital in the most effective way to better position their businesses in the market.

In conclusion Chuma Siboleka, Financial Literacy Initiative Senior Economist: Training and Coordination congratulated the vigour and determination of the entrepreneurs who took to the stage in Keetmanshoop. “I want to applaud you and congratulate our winners. You have shown hard work, enthusiasm, and commitment to realise your dreams through your pitches, and we are excited to see how your business will grow”.

The next town’s shortlisted candidates to receive training will be Oshakati on 17 and 18 August.