N$14 million Ohangwena rural electrification project to be inaugurated

Power utility, NamPower in conjunction with the Shatipamba Combined School will host the inauguration of the Ohangwena Electrification Project on 24 August.

The project worth N$14 million provides electricity to various government institutions, such as schools, clinics, economic growth points, and localities in the region.

The Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Kornelia Shilunga will officially inaugurate the electrification at the Shatipamba Combined School.

The government school which is also a beneficiary of the bigger Ohangwena Electrification Project was established in 1990 and has been the top performing school in the Okongo Circuit for the past three years, in the Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) Examination.