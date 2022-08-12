Select Page

N$14 million Ohangwena rural electrification project to be inaugurated

Posted by | Aug 12, 2022 |

N$14 million Ohangwena rural electrification project to be inaugurated

Power utility, NamPower in conjunction with the Shatipamba Combined School will host the inauguration of the Ohangwena Electrification Project on 24 August.

The project worth N$14 million provides electricity to various government institutions, such as schools, clinics, economic growth points, and localities in the region.

The Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Kornelia Shilunga will officially inaugurate the electrification at the Shatipamba Combined School.

The government school which is also a beneficiary of the bigger Ohangwena Electrification Project was established in 1990 and has been the top performing school in the Okongo Circuit for the past three years, in the Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) Examination.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Eco Atlantic Oil looking for new partner after Tullow pulls plug on joint venture in Namibia

Eco Atlantic Oil looking for new partner after Tullow pulls plug on joint venture in Namibia

26 October 2018

Marenica strengthens position in Erongo Region – adds Mile 72 Uranium Project to portfolio

Marenica strengthens position in Erongo Region – adds Mile 72 Uranium Project to portfolio

14 May 2018

Alweendo urges mining sector to strengthen value chain management

Alweendo urges mining sector to strengthen value chain management

27 April 2018

Botswana becoming the power hub of the region

Botswana becoming the power hub of the region

11 September 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<