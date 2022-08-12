New MVA outreach programme targets Omaheke Region

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund continues to bring services and resources directly to residents where they live and work, with a new community outreach programme planned to take place next week in the Omaheke region.

The week-long programme, which kicks off from Monday 15 August until Friday 19 August, is intended to raise awareness of road safety and educate the public on the Fund’s mandate, benefits, and claims process while receiving new claims from clients.

MVA Fund Chief of Corporate Affairs, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu said the Omaheke region was identified as one of the regions where the Fund receives a lot of incomplete claims, leading to delayed claim payouts.

According to Gaomas-Guchu, these discrepancies “were noted during the daily administration and verification of motor vehicle crash-related claims for eligibility”.

She added: “Against this background, the Fund resolved to take its services closer to the communities in Omaheke to address the situation of incomplete claims which often results in repudiation of claims if all outstanding documents are not submitted within the stipulated period of one year.”

She, however, stressed that although crashes and fatalities recorded in the Omaheke region only represent 2% for the period January to July 2022, there is a need for concerted efforts towards dipping that percentage to zero. “This a goal aspired by the Fund and many others working tirelessly to fight the pandemic on our roads,” she enthused.

“The Fund calls on all stakeholders to join in efforts that place the needs of the community first, through constant regional outreach activities. Moreover, the Fund continues to further stretch its footprint to lend a helping hand to more communities, especially those in marginalised areas,” the Fund’s Chief of Corporate Affairs lamented.

During the week-long programme, the MVA Fund will carry out the following activities: A) MVA Fund Claims Process Community members will be assisted with completing claim forms; outstanding claims to be closed off and registration of new claims.

B) Public Education/Accident and Injury Prevention – Public awareness on general road safety, MVA Fund benefits, mandate, and claims process to be presented to the public. These activities are to be conducted through face-to-face engagements as well as the use of mass media, including live broadcasts on some Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) radio stations; Public education interventions will extend to the Aminius and Otjinene constituencies in the region; Scholar patrol interventions will be conducted at schools as part of the Fund’s strategy on raising pedestrian safety awareness among school children.

C) Rehabilitation and Hospital Case Management; Medical undertaking queries will be dealt with on-site and arrangements for further treatment such as making appointments with Medical Service Providers will be catered for to ensure clients receive adequate service. Hospital visits are to be conducted at Gobabis State Hospital and Gobabis Private Hospital to identify motor vehicle accident (MVA) patients and provide them with the necessary MVA Fund information.

D) Stakeholder Engagement- Stakeholder engagement visits with local Government, law enforcement agencies, medical service providers, and road safety partners in Gobabis to build, maintain and nurture relationships.