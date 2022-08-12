First Green Hydrogen Conference set for next week in Windhoek

The first Namibia Green Hydrogen Conference that will see global experts and stakeholders in the renewable energy space will converge in Windhoek to explore opportunities in this sector, Catherine Shipushu, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) spokesperson said this week.

The conference will be hosted by the Economic Association of Namibia (EAN), in collaboration with NIPDB, with support from the Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) on 16 to 17 August at the Windhoek Country Club Resort.

Aptly themed ‘Towards a Green Hydrogen Hub in Africa’, the conference will feature discussions around topics relevant to the developments in the sector including the expected impact of Namibia’s first Green Hydrogen Project, maximising green hydrogen benefits for the local market, and the required regulatory framework to govern this new sector, among others.

According to Shipushu, confirmed international speakers include Dr. Hans Dieter Hermes, Vice President of Worley International, Pablo Tello – Technical Advisor on Green Hydrogen at GIZ Chile, Moustapha Kamal Gueye – Global Coordinator: Green Jobs Programme at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Prof. Oliver Ruppel from the University of Stellenbosch, to name a few.

The hybrid conference will be officially opened by the Prime Minister, Right Honourable Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, while the Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon. Tom Alweendo is expected to deliver the closing keynote address on day 2 of the event.