Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power race series team trials set for Sunday

Round five of the Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power race series trials are set to make a return this coming Sunday, 14 August, at Carin Park, in Windhoek.

The 2022 edition of the Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power race series commenced in January at the Dobra Loops and continued to Dordabis, Matchless, Teufelsschlucht, Carin Park, and will conclude in Ovitoto on 21 August.

In a statement Nedbank said: “The previous round of the series at Teufelsschlucht, saw Gerhard Mans Jnr, coming in first place in the men’s category with a time of 02:48:46, followed by Kai Pritzen, and Clinton Hilfiker in third. In the women’s category, Michelle Doman came in first place at a time of 02:20:09, followed by Marisa Mouton, and Hester Prins, in third.”

The bank also said “this coming round of the race series is a team time trial, where teams will be sent out at intervals to cover a specified distance on the road course. “The teams with the fastest time for the distance will be declared the winners, and advance to the final round slated for 21 August, where winners from the previous rounds will clash for the title of 2022 Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power champions.”

Nedbank Namibia’s Communications and PR Manager, Selma Kaulinge, noted how Nedbank’s sponsorships have positively impacted the growth of cycling in the country. “It’s now evident that our contributions have indeed produced some of the country’s greatest cyclists. The cycling competitions we sponsor have propelled Namibian cyclists to represent the country on international stages, and boost our country in the world rankings. It’s through these competitions we have cyclists like Alex Miller, competing and winning big at world-renowned sporting events like the Commonwealth Games,” she remarked.

She added that “after we conclude with this year’s Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power race series, we are all hands on deck for the Nedbank Desert Dash 2022”, which is set to take place on 9-10 December.