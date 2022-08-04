Select Page

Let BusinessesForSale.com help business owners to determine the value of their enterprise

London – /PRNewswire/ — The valuation of a business as a going concern needs to encompass many more variables than just the net asset value. BusinessesForSale.com, a site with more than 1.3 million visitors per month, understands that without a comprehensive valuation, a business owner will never fully realize his or her wealth.

However, valuations can be an arduous and overwhelming process which is why BusinessesForSale.com has launched a free, easy-to-use, online business valuation tool.

Valuing a business is an effective way to realise a business’s current and future financial trajectory, plan for exit strategies, uncover operational flaws, and improve cash flow. The financial well-being of a business is a crucial consideration, and every business owner should undergo a valuation regularly.

“Valuation is at the heart of every transaction. The right valuation brings buyers and sellers together, onto the same page, building trust and making the sale process quicker and easier for all parties. This valuation tool has been in development for a few years and is part of our commitment to helping people sell a business in the most transparent and effective way,” said Chief Executive and founder, Andrew Markou.

“Whether you’re an entrepreneur or a business owner looking to buy or sell a business, or you’d like to prepare for your retirement, BusinessesForSale.com’s new valuation tool supports every business valuation need.”

On the homepage of businessforsale.com, click on ‘Brokers’ in the drop down menu, and then on ‘Value a Business.” Financial statements for at least one year are required and the process takes about 45 minutes after which a valuation is sent to the applicant.

For those who would like to conduct an estimate valuation, the tool is available in various regions including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, the United States and South Africa.

More information can be obtained from the Commercial Director, Saleem Anwar.

BusinessesForSale.com is owned by Dynamis Ltd, a private company based in London.

 

