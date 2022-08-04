“Do not be misled by those who come with hidden agendas” – fishing union boss

Hangana Seafood employees have accepted a 6.5% increase on basic after negotiations between the fishing company and the trade union were concluded successfully. The increase is backdated to 01 July 2022 and will be in effect for one year.

Two unions, Namibia Fishing Industry and Fisherman Workers Union (NFI & FWU) represented 1514 employees in the bargaining unit, to complete the process.

“Our employees are integral in achieving success, not only as a business, but also as a contributor to the overall success of the industry and the sustainability of our country,” said Hangana Managing Director, Francois Olivier.

“The business recognizes that Namibians have not been safeguarded from the global economic pressures arising from increased inflation and the cost of living that is impeding our recovery post Covid,” he added.

The President of the NFI & FWU, Daniel Imbili acknowledged Hangana’s management, the negotiating team of both parties as well as the company’s employees for the manner in which they conducted the negotiations. He expressed the hope that other companies will emulate Hangana’s example.

“There is no hidden agenda whatsoever in what NFI and Hangana have achieved here. I want to send a strong and encouraging word to our Minister of Fisheries that there are those who want to contribute, build a nation and eliminate the unemployment of our Namibian nation and for them (the Ministry) to look after those who are serious in this regard. To the entire workforce of Namibia, do not be misled by those that come with hidden agendas, but stare reality in the eye to build this beautiful country of ours and not destroy it,” said Imbili.

“We, the people, want the resources of this country that was given by God to be shared equally. However, we need support, commitment, and cooperation to work as a team. We need to become the number 1 country that understands the employer and employee relationship so that our economy can recover after the pandemic, and should something similar happens again, we will be ready to face it,” he stated.