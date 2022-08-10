Importation and in-transit suspension of cloven hoofed animals and products from SA reviews issued

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform on Wednesday issued a revised review on the importation and in-transit suspension of cloven-hoofed animals and products from South Africa into Namibia due to the confirmed outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease in South Africa.

There are currently 110 open FMD outbreaks in the previous FMD free zone of South Africa which occurred from 13 June 2022 to 5 August 2022 in the following provinces: Kwazulu Natal (73 cases), Limpopo (7 cases), North West (14 cases), Gauteng (1 case), Free State (14 cases) Mpumalanga (1). This information was provided by the Directorate of Animal Health of South Africa in an Update Report on the FMD outbreak and Surveillance on 5 August 2022.

The revision of the Veterinary Public Notification was prompted by the current resurgence of new cases of FMD in 6 provinces of South Africa, thus the need to reinforce the control measures to prevent the possible spread and introduction of FMD into the Free zone of Namibia as it shares a common border.

According to the ministry, the following commodities are not allowed for importation and in transit:

All cloven-hoofed animals and their products such as Fresh/frozen pork, uncooked processed pork, raw meat, bovine embryos and semen, raw meat, grass, forages, lucerne and silage, and any other FMD potentially infectious materials.

The ministry said the following commodities will be allowed for importation and in transit: Cooked processed products of cloven-hoofed animals’ origin, milk, and milk-based products hides processed up to wet blue and fully processed trophies.

Meanwhile Chief veterinarian, Dr. Albertina Shilongo said other preventative measures instituted at entry points between South Africa and Namibia, include: thorough disinfection of all trucks in livestock business before entering Namibia, footbaths to be placed at all entry points, and deployment of additional staff at border posts to re-enforce searching and inspections of vehicles.

“The suspension remains in force until further notice and all previously issued import and in transit permits are hereby canceled and recalled with immediate effect,” she concluded.