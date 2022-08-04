Select Page

German government continues its support for human rights and LGBTQIA+ people

Posted by | Aug 9, 2022 |

German government continues its support for human rights and LGBTQIA+ people

Out-Right Namibia (ORN), the largest civil society organisation focused on the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) communities in Namibia, recently received a donation of close to N$1 075 0029.00 from Germany for a new project.

Chargé d’Affaires, Dr. Andreas Götze also signed an agreement for the project with ORN Board Chairperson Agapitus Hausiku in Windhoek last week.

The donation by the German Embassy, which is approximately €64 995.71, will fund ORN’s newly launched project aimed at ensuring inclusivity and equitable access to non-discriminatory services to sexual and gender diverse individuals through advocacy and continuous stakeholders’ engagement.

“The German government continues to campaign assiduously for human rights around the world. The Federal Foreign Office supports some 120 to 140 projects of varying sizes each year around the world in emerging and developing countries in Africa, Asia, Central, and South America, and Eastern Europe,” the Embassy said in a statement.

 

About The Author

Clifton Movirongo

Related Posts

More lights for informal settlements

More lights for informal settlements

17 June 2016

Namibia, Ghana to strengthen cooperation further – 3rd session of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation commences

Namibia, Ghana to strengthen cooperation further – 3rd session of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation commences

25 February 2019

Online Dota2 National Tournament final round set for Saturday – National colours up for grabs

Online Dota2 National Tournament final round set for Saturday – National colours up for grabs

11 September 2020

Refreshing Windhoek Lager comes with the rain

Refreshing Windhoek Lager comes with the rain

21 February 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<