German government continues its support for human rights and LGBTQIA+ people

Out-Right Namibia (ORN), the largest civil society organisation focused on the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) communities in Namibia, recently received a donation of close to N$1 075 0029.00 from Germany for a new project.

Chargé d’Affaires, Dr. Andreas Götze also signed an agreement for the project with ORN Board Chairperson Agapitus Hausiku in Windhoek last week.

The donation by the German Embassy, which is approximately €64 995.71, will fund ORN’s newly launched project aimed at ensuring inclusivity and equitable access to non-discriminatory services to sexual and gender diverse individuals through advocacy and continuous stakeholders’ engagement.

“The German government continues to campaign assiduously for human rights around the world. The Federal Foreign Office supports some 120 to 140 projects of varying sizes each year around the world in emerging and developing countries in Africa, Asia, Central, and South America, and Eastern Europe,” the Embassy said in a statement.