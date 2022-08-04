Tourism Ministry hopes sector gets boost following recent visits by global super stars

The Ministry of Environment, forestry, and Tourism (MEFT) this week expressed its pleasure following the recent visits of global superstars to the country.

Recently, Lewis Hamilton, a British motorsport racing driver visited the country while on holiday, just a month after Jose Mourinho, a well-known football manager also paid a visit to the country.

“These visits are a clear indication that Namibia has unique features that attracts a niche market. We pride ourselves on the peaceful nature of our people, our breathtaking landscape, and our iconic wildlife which in our view are collectively the key factors attracting renowned global stars to the country. In addition, our small population and vast empty spaces also give the country a unique advantage, where social distancing comes in naturally.,” said ministerial spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the superstars for their visit to the land of the brave, with these visits, they have exposed Namibia to the millions of people that follow them. It is our hope that the visits will direct more tourists to Namibia. We are also happy to note Hamilton gave a positive review of his visit to Namibia as one of the most stunning places he has ever seen,” he added.

In one of his social media posts, Hamilton said, “My first stop was Namibia, one of the most stunning places I have ever seen with my own eyes”.