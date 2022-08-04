Breweries imports new blood, sources new marketing manager from outside O&L group

The Breweries has announced the appointment of Dries van der Sandt as the new Manager: Marketing, starting on 01 September. Mr van der Sandt bring more than 25 years’ experience of beverage marketing in international markets to his new employer.

As an expert in Fast Moving Consumer Goods, he comes with a wealth of experience in various marketing and commercial roles in beer and liquor. In addition to building his career in South Africa, he has also worked in places like China and Vietnam for different multi-nationals.

He has a sound understanding of connecting brands and consumers in both developing and mature markets, a skill the Breweries appreciates to drive their expansion into markets outside Namibia.

He will be responsible to lead the marketing team which is responsible for the internationally acclaimed Windhoek trademark and other prized national brands such as Tafel Lager and Hansa Draught.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the NBL family of people and brands! With all the new developments, the opportunities are massive. I can’t think of a better time to join this amazing team,” said Van der Sandt.

His new boss, Marco Wenk said he is extremely please to welcome Dries on board and he is confident that he will add substantial value to the Breweries’ overall marketing strategies and campaigns.