Commercial public enterprises should go into partnerships with private sector firms recommends NCCI

At a recently held consultative meeting in Oshakati with Finance Minister Ipumbu Shiimi and National Planning Commissioner Oberth Kandjoze, the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) recommended that commercial public enterprises (PEs) go into partnerships with private sector firms as a strategy to improve operational efficiency and help parastatals run profitably.

The call by the national business representative body comes amid concerns about the never-ending subsidization of PEs by taxpayers.

“NCCI suggests PEs go into partnerships with private companies. Then they will also pay tax which government needs to fund social programmes such as building and resourcing schools and clinics,” said Victoria Joel, Vice-Chairperson of NCCI’s Ondangwa branch.

“A good starting point is the green schemes. Also, TransNamib and other PEs including NBC, NHE, NWR, and the waterfront companies in Katima Mulilo and Lüderitz”, added Joel.

She went on to cite the success story of MTC as an example to emulate. “MTC was listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange and the government remains the main shareholder, but Namibians were given a chance to buy shares. And recently MTC declared a dividend against profit, making it a win-win for all,” Joel emphasized.

Tax matters, including compliance and failure to make payments, remain a concern.

At the consultative session, NCCI recommended that Minister Shiimi and his team supported by the NPC launch national taxation educational exercise in all 14 regions to encourage tax payment and compliance.

The NCCI underscored that such an educational campaign should not only be in Namibia’s official language English but in the indigenous language or languages spoken in a region as in this way it will have maximum impact.

“The proposed campaign should also be run on local radio stations, newspapers, and for younger Namibians on social media platforms,” Joel said.

Other contributions concerned the high customs and excise duty set against the importation of vintage clothing. It was suggested that government reviews the charge per kg and as motivation, attention was drawn to the fact that selling vintage clothing is the only income of many micro-enterprises.

Joel bemoaned the fact that there are just too many business-unfriendly rules and regulations. NCCI asked the Minister to direct that his officials work closely with other ministries in the economic cluster when drafting policies before enacting them.

As for invitations by government ministries and departments, NCCI’s previous request was restated.

“It now seems to be the habit of officials to change times and venues of consultative sessions and important meetings at short notice. This must stop as chopping and changing dates, times and venues result in low attendance”.

At a similar consultative engagement in the Kavango regions, the business community raised concern about sluggish assistance from Government. As an example, it was pointed out that farmers suffer and become vulnerable when there are animal disease outbreaks.

Request for assistance with tractors for distribution in the Kavango regions is also taking long. The Minister of Finance was asked why the Government stopped the equipment assistance scheme under the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade.

Concerns about the Procurement Act were also raised and how it prejudices local enterprises pointing out, yet Government resources are misused with impunity by some civil servants, tenders shared among the staff of regional councils used as fronts, and firms owned by their relatives. Frustration was also expressed about ministers holding consultative sessions, but there is never any feedback provided following such engagements.