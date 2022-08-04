Cinemaverse to screen two local films ‘IItandu’ and ‘Invisibles’

Cinemaverse will screen two local films ‘IItandu’ and ‘Invisibles’ at the Goethe-Institut Namibia on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 at 19:00.

The free screening will include complimentary popcorn and a Q&A session with the directors

will take place after the short films, according to Goethe-Institut Namibia’s Jana von Hase in a statement.

“Both films showcase the talent Namibia has to offer and celebrate the unique storytelling of Namibian creatives, introducing us to fictional worlds that are as poetic as they are philosophically reflective, he added.

Invisibles is an award-winning short film by local director Joel Haikali. The film has been successfully submitted for consideration by the Academy Awards for the Oscars 2022. Shot in Namibia’s most iconic locations such as the Deadvlei, Sesriem Canyon, and fairy circles to mention just a few; the film

has been a vessel through which the country’s beauty and resilience can be celebrated.

Joel Haikali is an award-winning Namibian filmmaker, scholar, and creative entrepreneur who writes and directs most of his movies from acclaimed short films, documentaries, and feature films. In the past 10 years, he has established himself as a change maker in the African creative industry. Joel

holds a Master’s degree in film and is actively involved in the management of the film and creative industry.

Iitandu according to Director Lavinia Kapewasha, is a post-apocalyptic story of survival, an evolutionary instinct. This instinct transcends all, ethnicities, cultures, religions, etc. It’s at the core of the human experience. Something unfathomably universal.

Lavinia Kapewasha is a performer, multidisciplinary artist, director, producer, and screenplay writer. After studying Theatre and Acting, she decided to take a step behind the scenes to explore creating opportunities for women of color. As an actress on screen, her most recent credit is the short film The Date, by Mikiros Garoes. She wrote and directed Iitandu while playing, Mwadinohmo. She is the co-creator, co-writer, and director of Untitled – The Web Series, which follows the lives of 7 Namibian artists.