SADC to hold 42nd Summit in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will hold the 42nd Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and governments in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo on 17 to 18 August

through physical mode.

The opening and closing ceremonies of the 42nd SADC Summit will be broadcast live by Radio Télévision Nationale congolaise (RTNC) TV.

The Summit will be held under the theme “Promoting industrialisation through, agro-processing, mineral beneficiation, and regional value chains for inclusive and resilient economic growth”.

The theme for the 2022 Summit is an endeavor to strengthen the implementation of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030 which seeks to further deepen Southern Africa’s regional integration and foster development in support of the pillar for Industrial Development

and Market Integration.

During the 42nd Summit, His Excellency Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo will take over the chairpersonship of SADC from His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of Malawi who assumed the chairpersonship of SADC on 17th August 2021 during the 41st SADC Summit held in Lilongwe, Malawi.

The Summit will review of progress on Regional Integration in line with SADC’s aspirations as outlined in the RISDP 2020-2030 and Vision 2050, which envisage a peaceful, inclusive, competitive, middle-to high-income industrialized Region where all citizens enjoy sustainable economic well-being, justice, and freedom.

The 42nd SADC Summit will be preceded by the following meetings and events; 9 – 11 August: Meeting of Standing Committee of Senior Officials and Finance Committee Meetings; 13 – 14 August: Meeting of SADC Council of Ministers, and 16 August: SADC Organ Troika Summit.