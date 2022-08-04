Select Page

Highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak at the coast controlled – Official

Aug 9, 2022

Control measures imposed after an outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian influenza, which killed over 1000 wild birds, mainly cape cormorants have been lifted the Directorate of Veterinary Services said this week.

The highly-pathogenic avian influenza which is a deadly form of bird flu that can be transmitted to humans was first detected in January in the towns of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Albertina Shikongo in a statement said the outbreak is considered to have been successfully controlled as the last HPAI cases were last reported on 18 March.

“Control measures which included among others movement restriction of all live domestic and wild birds, from in and out of the coastal areas and suspension of guano harvesting and guano movement from that region have been lifted,’ she said.

The ministry further informed poultry farmers that despite the lifting of restrictive measures, poultry farmers should continue to apply biosecurity measures and safety measures should be practiced during guano harvesting and handling, she said.

 

